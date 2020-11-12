Transcript for Inside the massive operation to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine

So Alex goes first doses are ready for shipment to leave a walk us through the process of how was gonna work. Once the FDA formally. Authorizes the back seat. The Deirdre you know Pfizer here says they've been working on this is cents a march they say they have how plan that's ready to be executed -- moment they get the green light so here is what happens once the FDA authorizes of the vaccine for emergency use of those two point nine million doses are part of that first batch they're already here they're already in vials that are being stored. In special freezers remember the vaccine has to be kept a very very cold temperature so when they get their green light. Those trays with miles will be removed from those freezers put into special boxes. Those boxes have tracking devices on them and they also can keep the vaccine. At the cold temperature that it needs to be asked. While that's happening there will be a steady stream of distribution trucks that will be coming here those vials will then be. Loaded onto those distribution trucks those trucks will head out many of them going to regional airports so that those vaccines can then fly to where they need to be more than 600 destinations across the country in all fifty states and now of course there's a lot of security here they want to make sure this. All goes off without any major problems at US marshals will be part of this operation they will be here making sure things run smoothly and also. Those distribution sites across the country. Pfizer says they have been waiting for this the anticipation is sort of building you can feel it in the air here and there waiting for that green light to get things rolling here.

