Transcript for Inside the White House

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign my house. As a very busy day in New York where he's attending the United Nations General Assembly and annual gathering of world leaders. Later today the president sits down with his close ally of the president of South Korea. Two presidents will sign an updated trade agreement between the US and South Korea. Later today the president also meets with the presidents of Egypt and France but back here in Washington the controversy is growing. Over the president's Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh there is a new allegation in The New Yorker a second woman coming forward cleaning sexual misconduct. By Kavanagh back when they were in college together at Yale. The White House also called this the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by Democrats desiring to tear down a good man. I'm Karen Travers in Washington you're watching ABC news.

