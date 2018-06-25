Intense battle against ISIS continues in Afghanistan

More
ABC News' Ian Pannell rides through remote parts of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan with US Special Forces working to clear out ISIS insurgents.
1:20 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Intense battle against ISIS continues in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56156652,"title":"Intense battle against ISIS continues in Afghanistan","duration":"1:20","description":"ABC News' Ian Pannell rides through remote parts of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan with US Special Forces working to clear out ISIS insurgents.","url":"/US/video/intense-battle-isis-continues-afghanistan-56156652","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.