-
Now Playing: Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall
-
Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25
-
Now Playing: Intense battle against ISIS continues in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Saudi women hit the road, but look ahead to the next fight
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Saudi women get behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: New images of lava gushing through Hawaii's big island and towards several homes
-
Now Playing: Women in Saudi Arabia go behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain toxicology report released
-
Now Playing: Why is Turkey going to the polls again?
-
Now Playing: Lava flow at Galapagos Islands lights up the night
-
Now Playing: Confusion over reunification for separated families at the border
-
Now Playing: New Zealand PM becomes 2nd leader to give birth
-
Now Playing: These realistic characters are actually made of cake
-
Now Playing: 'I didn't like the sight': Trump signs executive order ending family separation
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old Guatemalan boy reunited with his family
-
Now Playing: What is World Refugee Day?
-
Now Playing: Inside the real-life Dracula's castle in Romania
-
Now Playing: Moscow has a beer problem during World Cup
-
Now Playing: Christo goes big with another art installation
-
Now Playing: Debate over 'zero-tolerance' policy intensifies