Transcript for Internal probe launched in police threat to call ICE

And Al. Last February hinted police officer Andrew lived for tried to blow for this we have W. For a red light violation when the driver allegedly took off. Cops say Victor Medina let them on a chase is being in the man's driveway where officer Leppert threatened to shoot him to think they're not gonna get shot that is shocking to hear anything dangerous. But it's what the sergeant on scene says to the passenger and caught on body camp but has some local Hispanic groups out remorse. Using that as and intimidation tactic is. A disservice to a community that their that the police you know department claims to protect and so there. Us plus he apparent reference to immigration and customs enforcement. Comes after police repeatedly accuse the passenger of faking his inability to speak English. Asus relative Sanchez says the officers' conduct in the video is unacceptable and it just takes away a lot of trust from les. Interim police chief John cabbie yellow said he learned of the video from news eight. He released a statement saying quote I only looked at what you pointed out who was in the video and the two specific areas are concerning to meet. I am initiating an internal investigation into this incident. Referring to the shooting threat and the ice comment. I mean I'm relieved that the chief is now are taking a look at this case I think they would be forced to take this lightly.

