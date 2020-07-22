Transcript for Investigation underway after Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive

The death of Fort Hood soldier prided majora more tack. Is under investigation after he was found and responsive near still house hollow lake egos are these girls missing. And it is found dead officials say the 26 year old was found in the vicinity of the lake on Friday hunter profit served with more back. At Fort Benning Georgia he remembers his battle buddy as it's correct fake soldier. Germany and Bernardo are. I see this thing come up last night. Nobody Eric Gordon never did anything in any birdie. Really kept to herself that's where it really made me man about it. Martek entered the army less than a year ago in September 2019. As he Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic at this. Heartbreaking and doubles eighty here and other cultures. You're not only missing but now. Is now gone mourn his death comes after specialists monastic teens remains were found near the Leon river on June 30 and private Gregory real Muller Alice is. Remains were found in a Coleen field on June 19. Tim ounce after he went missing Gregory's mother Kim we'll says his body will be flown home Thursday. Morgan Stanley so Bert Myers. And then I'm mark and work out Gregory backed. Oklahoma. I hope that after. Because of mourn his death has yet to be confirmed. The incident is under investigation by the bell county sheriff's department they say they are not releasing any other information pending further investigation. And they are still waiting on the preliminary autopsy report from the medical Examiner's office reporting on for high quality elevate at 2.5 news.

