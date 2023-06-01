Investigators have recording of Trump admitting he held onto sensitive docs: Sources

Sources say federal investigators have a recording that could be a key piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Trump’s handling of classified documents.

June 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live