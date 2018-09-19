Transcript for Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer pleads not guilty

Has mr. Rivera. Received a copy of the trial information he had received a copy. Mr. Ruger is that accurate. Mr. freeze at this time home and ask you how does the defendant plead to the charge of murder in the first degree. Mr. Rivera he's not guilty. Jack correct mr. Ruger. Next question then mr. freeze does the defendant mr. Ruger a demand. Or waived his right to a speedy trial. I explained to repair his right to demand outweighed his right to a speedy trial heat waves break. Record should reflect that the defendant at this time waives his right to a speedy trial. And mr. Rivera is it accurate that you've had planned opportunity. To discuss this right with your attorneys of record. The court is going to use that trial in this matter to begin at 9:30 AM. On Tuesday. April 16. 2019. That acceptable to state. Takes up to Hulu defense and treasurer.

