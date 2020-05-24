Transcript for Iowa tornado rips roof off home

The group Bloomberg goes the roof of their house. I. Here it is on the ground. This right over more us. Boom theaters. Let's go. Now it you stay out here. It's not quite on the ground looks like but it's. I'll be able to make it. Moving really slow. There. Miller you go history and it is coming right towards us. It is on the ground though. That's going early years. It. Are everywhere. Worried worried about you medium we're about your. It's coming right up over their palatial. Oil there and are basement up there. Malloy it's on the ground. Well planned around. Yeah it's going up in the air now. Fans still they. Own now. We'll let this still a mile away from us. To hear it. Yeah wouldn't. Group number goes or remove their house now that we got to get out of here. Yeah.

