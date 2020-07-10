2 former ISIS members charged in death of US hostages

The Justice Department announced the federal charges against Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee ElSheikh for taking part in the murder of hostages, including four Americans in Syria between 2012 and 2015.
10/07/20

