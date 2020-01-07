Transcript for More isolated severe storms hit the Southeast today

Sun now for a look at your Wednesday morning whether. The south we'll see more isolated severe storms today like this one in Atlanta where some roads turned into rivers last night. All the radar you can see another storm strong storm system bearing down on the southeast. Another one is in the upper plains with more storms also scattered through the northeast. Checking today's high temperatures more dry conditions in the southwest where Phoenix will reach a 104 degrees. 75 in Los Angeles 66 in Seattle and Portland. 98 in Dallas 88 in both Detroit and Washington.

