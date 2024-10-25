Israeli strike killing 3 journalists ‘looks like a war crime’: CPJ

Jodie Ginsberg, chief executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, condemns the killing of journalists who were staying at a guesthouse in Lebanon.

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live