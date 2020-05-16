Now Playing: Zooey Deschanel joins virtual house party

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 15, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Retail plunge hits small businesses

Now Playing: Valedictorian sits out in-person graduation ceremony

Now Playing: Real story behind video of a packed restaurant

Now Playing: US fighter jet crashes in Florida

Now Playing: Powerful earthquake felt in 3 states

Now Playing: Patients saved by medical teams are paying it forward

Now Playing: Risk to children an unexpected and growing concern

Now Playing: Trump introduces 2 men who will lead vaccine effort

Now Playing: New York barber defies state orders and stays open

Now Playing: NYC chef donates hundreds of meals to essential workers

Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey gives commencement speech to class of 2020

Now Playing: 911 audio offers new information in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Now Playing: How a family organized to surprise local nursing home staff

Now Playing: How to take advantage of the quarantine and get your spring cleaning going

Now Playing: Creative ways Bishop Marvin L. Winans connects with his church

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions