Ivanka Trump visits food packaging plant

Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Maryland to highlight the Farmer Assistance Program through the CARES Act.
2:31 | 05/16/20

Ivanka Trump visits food packaging plant

