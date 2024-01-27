Jackie Robinson statue stolen from Kansas park, $7,500 reward offered

The city is estimating up to $75,000 in damages and authorities are offering up to a $7,500 reward for tips.

January 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live