Father of school shooter Ethan Crumbley on trial for manslaughter

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the four students killed when Ethan, then 15 years old, opened fire in November 2021.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live