Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump’s efforts to overturn election

ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and former assistant U.S. attorney Jaimie Nawaday, talk about what we're expected to hear at the Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live