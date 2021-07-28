Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’

More
ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Jan. 6 select committee member Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., following testimony from officers on their experiences during the Capitol attack.
4:43 | 07/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:43","description":"ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Jan. 6 select committee member Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., following testimony from officers on their experiences during the Capitol attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79104257","title":"Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’","url":"/US/video/jan-committee-member-subpoenas-tools-79104257"}