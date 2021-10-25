Jan. 6 committee could release interim report next summer

Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges, Powerball drawing reaches $441 million, and more of the morning’s top headlines from ABC’s Will Ganss.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live