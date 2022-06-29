Jan. 6 hearings: Who could face criminal charges?

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas reports on what could come next for the sweeping Justice Department investigation as this first round of hearings investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection comes to a close.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live