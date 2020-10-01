Transcript for ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim identified 40 years later by DNA

For 38 years her death a mystery to the small Georgia town equipment. And an even bigger mystery to her family only three hours away and Thomas that Georgia. It was difficult growing up not knowing and on the line where she was if she was safe if she was being taken care of I'm lot of worrying laden looking. We searched and searched we just had no answers. On Halloween night in 1981. Brooks county deputies found a young woman in a corn field. She had been strangled and stat. This case was different than a lot that we work. Because there was an arrest and conviction in the case shortly after the body was found George Newsome with the rest that in a stalling camper. Inside police were able to find rope that they believed was used to strangle the mystery woman. He later confessed telling police he met a woman at the north Florida fairgrounds invited her to join him and his traveling to air. But shortly after he said he killed her because of an argument about another Meehan. I think it should come come bank that if the ears ring. You. Plainly mean mailing candy. Next Sunday and. So while her family searched throughout the Brooks county community and that's all purpose funeral home kept her body for months inviting people to come in and tried to identify her. Then the bunting family stepped up to cover her burial putting her in a faintly plot. To hit stoned that the grave marker and it has a composite. The victim. There's a quote on this is known only to god. Yet gates passed with no wait there's. Until FaceBook post in 2018. Changed Ed week. We're very grateful to Caylee sage for posting it very grateful to Kayla bishop who was from our hometown. He lives here now that actually solid and shared it. 37 years to the date of her murdered Caitlin bishop told investigators she believed the Jane doe was her childhood friend shortly him investigators failed family. And reached out to them for DNA testing. We continuously week after week pounded them about how long you know how much longer to going to be after a year waiting DNA testing only the family to their missing loved. It's very sad but at the same time it's joyous moment.

