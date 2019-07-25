Janice Dickinson settles defamation lawsuit with Bill Cosby's insurance company

More
Dickinson's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said they've settled the legal battle with Cosby's insurance provider, AIG.
0:54 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Janice Dickinson settles defamation lawsuit with Bill Cosby's insurance company

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Dickinson's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said they've settled the legal battle with Cosby's insurance provider, AIG. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64571075","title":"Janice Dickinson settles defamation lawsuit with Bill Cosby's insurance company","url":"/US/video/janice-dickinson-settles-defamation-lawsuit-bill-cosbys-insurance-64571075"}