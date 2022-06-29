Jayland Walker’s sister speaks out in an ABC News exclusive interview

ABC News’ TJ Holmes speaks to Jayland Walker’s sister after he was gunned down and killed by police officers in Akron, Ohio, as body camera footage is released.

