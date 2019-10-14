Transcript for Jayme Closs says she's feeling 'stronger every day' 1 year after kidnapping

I'm year after a man kidnapped. And then thirteen year old Jamie clots and murder her parents and Wisconsin. The teen is now opening up about her life after the nightmare an exclusive statement to ABC news costs writes quote. I am very happy to be home in getting back to the activities that I enjoy and love hanging out with all of my friends and I gets stronger every day. Costing they were call was held captive for 88 days until she escaped back in January today. The local sheriff honored the members of law enforcement who worked on her case and talked about the one lesson. They will never forget. I also want to thank Jamie for teaching us the true meaning of these words courage resilience and hope. You had the courage to survive and shortest that you never give up hope. Jake Paterson the man who kidnapped floss and killed her parents are serving life in prison. With no chance of parole.

