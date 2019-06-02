Transcript for Jayme Closs suspect waives right to preliminary examination

Mr. -- your former that your client wishes to waive preliminary examination. Of mr. Paterson is prepared at this time to waive his right to a preliminary hearing okay. Mr. Paterson to understand it and you are charged with felonies and you're entitled to a preliminary examination if you want one. Yes. The purpose of a preliminary examination is to determine whether probable cause excess. Probable cause means facts together with reasonable inferences from those facts. Which would lead a reasonable person to conclude that a felony has probably never committed and then you probably committed. If the court finds there is probable cause to believe that you did commit a felony you would Rick be required to stand trial. If the court does not find probable cause charges would be dismissed or reduced. For the state may refile do you understand your original tumor examination this. Do you want to preliminary examination. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.