Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues his estate, staff following financier's death

Today the first lawsuit after Jeffrey Epstein apparent suicide. Alleged victim Jennifer a rose saying he accused sex trafficker sexually abused her when she was just fourteen. Today I am starting to reclaim my power. A rose suing Epstein to state and several of its former associates. Meaning the lane Maxwell as his enabler and three unnamed employees. They robbed me of my either IA identity. My and it turned myself who worked for too long escaped accountability. I am here today because rain and the change that. This suit coinciding with the New York State lot that went into effect at midnight that makes it easier for alleged victims to file lawsuits over sexual abuse. Also today study new deet tails that reveal major security lapses in procedure than night Jeffrey Epstein died. Sources familiar with the investigation. Telling ABC news a review of camera footage inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center Manhattan. Still the guard's feeling to make some of the required checks on Epstein felt the night of his death. Two guards tasked with checking on him who are now on administrative leave. Suspected of doctoring log entries to show they need the proper checks went sources say they did not. Attorney general William bar ordering major changes president trump Wayne in calling for a thorough investigation. The two guards who are supposed to be watching Jaffray acting on the night at his apparent suicide have not yet been interviewed by investigators. An internal investigation by the Bureau of Prisons. It's happening now this is fairly common practice under these circumstances. Make into Britney and ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.