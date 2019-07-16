Jeffrey Epstein allegedly continued to see young women during time served

A lawyer representing his accusers said the financier was able to have visitors under the age of 21.
07/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein allegedly continued to see young women during time served
I don't know that any his visitors were under age don't know about. I do know bass. Do you visit he was able to have visitors that were under the age of 21. And bass the information that we received from victims. Including at least one who personally visited him. Was that it was not for some business. Arrangements they and it was for error. If you're in jail. Improper. Sexual. Contact.

