Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking

This CBC's Eric pitchers figured federal court in New York where the multimillionaire but it's your Jeffrey Epstein. Has just pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges this is someone who used to socialize with the presidents past. And currents but now finds himself and a navy prison jumpsuit standing before a judge while several of his victims looked on. He had previously been accused of trafficking in women between Florida and New York where he has home when he was let off rather easily back in 2008. But now the charges have been revived by federal prosecutors in New York City Epstein. Abused dozens of under age girls over a four year period from 2002 to 2005. And because of his wealth and his homes. In six different places federal prosecutors city is a risk of flight mass for him to be detained without bail. The defense says that flight risk was dramatically overstated. And Epstein is due back in court on Monday to argue whether he should in fact be granted bail for now. He's being held in the federal lockup here in Manhattan same place that is also currently housing Joaquin Guzman the drug lord of the soft chuckle when momentum for. I'm Aaron users get that record New York are watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.