Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein due in court today

Now to the case of Jeffrey Epstein he's due in court today fighting reports freedom while facing sex trafficking charges a judge will decide if the wealthy finance the air gets bail as the investigation spreads to his luxury estates. This morning back in court a judge is set to decided Jeffrey Epstein won't get bail allowing him to go back to his Manhattan mansion or stay locked up while he awaits trial. The politically connected finance ear pleaded not guilty after being accused of hiring teen girls to give her massages at its mentions in Manhattan and Palm Beach. Allegedly assaulting them the charges a very serious and carry with a maximum sentence of 45 years in jail. Which to someone of Epstein sage is basically a life sentence -- seems attorneys want him to be detained at home. With the GPS monitor using his 77 million dollar Manhattan mansion and private jet as collateral. But federal prosecutors are blasting that bill request noting financial records show Epstein is worth more than 500 million dollars. And saying that electronic monitoring would merely give the defendant less of a has starred in fully we think he's a significant fright flight risk and that is why we are seeking detention. Pending. The trial. He has. An enormous wealth ABC news is getting an up close look at one Pepsi's pristine properties his private island of little saint Jean's. The 75 acre island includes the temple how a pat private beach even a lifeguard stand. And just this weekend more possible legal trouble for Epstein the attorney general in New Mexico were Epstein have the sprawling estate calls Oro ranch told ABC news in a statement that their office quote. Has been in contact with survivors and is investigating this horrific manner and now three more women are speaking out about have seems arrest and why they say he should be denied bail today. At the request we are not naming them were showing their faces and have altered their voices his or. The right to rule women his manipulative refuse if he's very. Pre calculated the there's some some pay and benefits clearly not start so then why would it stop now. I've seen is also facing new allegations of using his money to buy silence prosecutors claim he paid two potential witnesses a combined 350000. Dollars. To stay quiet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.