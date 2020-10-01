Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein is found dead in his jail cell a month after his arrest: Part 10

Thanks for joining us. We are coming on the air with breaking news. Sources tell ABC news Jeffrey Epstein took his own life. Epstein was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide by hanging. This August, just a month after his arrest, the crusade by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein to hold him accountable in a court of law comes to a surprising and shocking end. Epstein was found in his cell unresponsive here at MCC at about 6:30 this morning. There are mounting calls for an investigation into how this could even happen. Why wasn't Epstein on suicide watch after a previous attempt on his life? Who's to blame for the system's failure? My heart started just racing. And I was just like -- this has to be fake. There's a lot of questions surrounding his death. I mean, are you kidding me? Now they've made sure we never know everything. There's no way that guy took his life. I was yearning for the moment to look him in the eye. I needed him to hear my words, and that justice has been robbed from me and from many others. The U.S. Attorney's office is flying the victims out to speak at a hearing tomorrow morning, to have a chance to be able to be heard. All right, guys, stay. No bark. Mommy always comes back. I love you. Be good. I feel like I cannot wait to speak. The only thing, of course, for me is missing is the fact that the one person who I really needed to hear this was -- is not going to be there now, you know? This is breaking news. A chance for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein accusers to have their voices heard in court before the sex trafficking case against the late financier comes to an end. It's unusual for victims to give impact statements after the defendant is dead. But these victims had been wronged for a lot of years. And I think the judge just felt the right thing to do is finally to let them have their say. Most of us spoke and we said what we had to say, but it was like reliving and going back to that 14-year-old girl, to me, walking up his staircase. Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court to confront him one by one. And for that, he is a coward. What happened to me occurred many years ago when I was in high school, but it still affects my life. I will not stop fighting. And I will not be silenced anymore. So, there was a little bit of them saying, I thought you were the most powerful man and that I was nothing, but guess what? I'm alive today and you're not. That day was very emotional, to relive that trauma. But at the end of the day, I just felt lighter. Even after these victims are able to testify in court, they still want accountability for the people they say helped Jeffrey Epstein with his sexual recruitment network. It makes me sick to my stomach that there's perpetrators out there that obviously helped him in many ways for a very long time and are still out there with no punishment. But the victims also have a lot of questions for the federal government. After Epstein's arrest, an intense spotlight is focused on the labor secretary, Alex Acosta. He's the former federal prosecutor who made that controversial deal with Epstein back in palm beach. Did someone at doj tell you or order you to cut a deal with Jeffrey Epstein? When the career attorneys met with him, they presented certain terms and the office stayed true to those terms throughout. We believe that we proceeded appropriately. Based on the evidence, there was value to getting a guilty plea. Under relentless questioning, just nine days later, Acosta resigns his post. And so I called the president this morning, I told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside. There were also questions for billionaire les wexner. Why did les wexner put so much trust in this guy, Jeffrey Epstein? Wexner said he cut ties with him in 2007 and had no idea Epstein was a sexual predator. Wexner also told his investors that Epstein had misappropriated at least $46 million from him and his family. Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved, is something that I'm embarrassed that I was even close to. But perhaps the most prominent name that remained in the news since Epstein's death has been prince Andrew. What do you make of prince Andrew's denials? Can you comment on that? He has been outspoken. He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it. Tonight, for the first time, prince Andrew speaks out. In a rare interview with the bbc, prince Andrew said he was unaware of Epstein having sex with underage girls. He denied having sex with Virginia Roberts, questioned even meeting her. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. We can't be certain as to whether or not that's my hand on her, whatever it is, left -- left side. Just to clarify, sorry, you think that photo has been faked? Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken. The interview turned out to be a total disaster for the prince, forcing him to resign from his royal duties. But for at least some of Epstein's victims and really any reporter who has covered this case, there still remains one person everyone wants to talk to. We need to get to the bottom of everybody who's involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell. One of the single biggest mysteries now is where in the world is Ghislaine Maxwell?

