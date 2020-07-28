Transcript for New Jersey gym owners arrested after repeatedly defying COVID shutdown orders

And the owners of the Bel mar gym owner where our arrested and released this morning for continuing to operate their business despite. A dozen order to stop operations police said Ian Smith and frank from Betty. Refuse to leave the jam when asked leading to the charges the owners repeatedly defied state orders and receive summons is every day as it continued to stay open. The evidence is overwhelming that the virus is a lot more lethal endorsed particularly. When your sedentary and lack of ventilation you're taking your mask off by definition to eat or drink. We we we also saw what was happening in other states where the virus is raging most of that. From indoor activity. An indoor dining has been put on pause in New Jersey even though corona virus cases in the state are declining the governor decided to pause on moving to phase three. Currently there is a small cluster of cases due to parties with young people mordant when he teenagers tested positive after a house party Middletown New Jersey.

