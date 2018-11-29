Transcript for New Jersey man facing fines for his Christmas light show

Finally were cern. Two New Jersey again where ABC's you know Benitez is standing by at a very large Christmas light display. That now may have to fork over some cash to help keep it going cash to the city that is GO. Hey there David quite the Christmas light flight here in old bridge New Jersey because now this town. Is taking on the home owners of this house here because they say that these lights are just causing too much of a disturbance in this neighborhood that they're making. This area unsafe take a look at this video right now because that town taking on the homeowners says the family needs to pay them now. 2000. Dollars per day. First security because their display is just too popular and if not they say it's lights out though Tom offer is in his family. Have been putting on this show an old bridge New Jersey for fifteen years if features 500000. Brightly shining lights. And a synchronize show we spoke with a prison with an. It's my passion I loved doing Christmas lights it's it's something I always loved doing it's something good for all verge of something good for the talent. And if it if I could put a smile on people's faces to make them enjoy Christmas. I'm gonna do it and their home was even featured in the 2014 episode of the great Christmas light fight now people travel from several states to see it in person. But not everyone is happy about it the town's mayor says. That some residents are just fed up listen there's a number of complaints. Over the previous years including this year most of the complaints come from on the people who live on central avenue. And the town says they've had to add extra police detail on the block because of complaints about traffic congestion. Town officials say the big crowds and parked cars have made this neighborhood. Unsafe now we spoke with two town council members who say you know what we support this we're all for this light show. And donations the homeowner says donations from visitors here will go to a nonprofit called homes for our troops David. Some very bright and shiny Christmas cheer there. ABC's Jim when he says in old bridge New Jersey thanks very much.

