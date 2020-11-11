Transcript for New Jersey mayor on struggles city is facing to combat COVID-19

And New Jersey has reached a seven month high in new Kobe case is after already being hit hard in the beginning of the pandemic yesterday governor Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on indoor dining and sports games set to take attacked this week. The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey Marty small is here with me now this morning good morning mayor small I know it's been a tough time for you guys I'm curious to know like so many cities. Atlantic city's been impacted by this pandemic immensely what's it like there are right now. Yes who mourn and have deeper than his intolerance out here it's great intimacy Atlantic City. Okay hard. Who is since the inception. Of all the all. The south park's southern part of New Jersey ludicrous he relaxing. And he. On head or numbers ignore. They had financial down recently has been enough to. We lost our last season as you noted we are tourist town armed with casinos opened the fourth of July weekend. We don't evil conduct 15 C which equal job law's home which Rudy Crew tourism. We're not eight or intentions or any large trees. You have to understand and I and seized more. Just casino. Are we should induce restaurants fleet which is only 25% indoor and out of our businesses and communities GR. Well we're I'm chuck. I don't write announced something decent Isa. I'm a city on the governor's serious China see your candidate as members are hoping to help CQ world's fair to good people actually. It has some local leaders have been criticizing the new rules from the governor saying they're based on rising cases in northern. Not southern New Jersey what's your reaction to not. I'm the first comment was you know in nor. Is she here. Are we toward action best job each and we were all. Almost all the cool it tests in com we'd done tremendous job for residents to call. Understand. And so business. This is my administration's pro business and industry which is crucial to our success on financially. You know it's its students. And hum noted. Governor best decision he makes. Oh what we want to continue to support local agencies aren't as much as he can I know what's different. As a CD and many times. We're going to keep dubious Atlantic city's ultimate index or and other tough times god bless you bill. And while we're gonna leave it at that I like the positive note we'd love your attitude and were wishing you a lot of luck in this I know it's been a tough time for your city. Mayor Marty's while we appreciate your time thank you. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.