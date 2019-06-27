Transcript for NJ mother charged with killing her baby boy

This is seventeen uncle axle Reynolds just the east side ET knots two days after this that he was taken by his nanny authorities say he was killed by his mother 41 Heather Randall seeing here in this bespoke photo. And everything about it was perfect you know it was always a happy baby. He loved to eat. And he just loved every you know you just love life he was always happy. Julianne Fisher began a campaign to get justice for Axel she cared for him since he was four months old she said as mother. Even attended vigils and her son's memory. I can't say whether or not actually do or don't believe the charges as I don't know they have there and you would never. She loved that baby she showed it on a what a time. May tenth 20181. Responders tried to revive axle on the lawn near a stickler bill home he was pronounced dead a short time later. His mother told friends she ran to get help after finding him unconscious in his room. The medical examiner amended the autopsy a week ago ruling the child's death a homicide caused by a sixty. Authorities won't say why medical Examiner's ruling took more than a year but they can't honey prosecutor's office said in a statement there was an extensive forensic analysis dot. The charges against Reynolds include first degree murder hindering the prosecution in connection with axles death. Endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges. To the land trying to look at it now is it took them thirteen months rather forensics and other investigations on hoping that they do have all the evidence they needed a solid and we'll get closure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.