A New Jersey school board has scheduled an emergency meeting a week after a black high school wrestler was given an ultimatum by a white referee: Cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.
Emergency meeting is scheduled tonight in New Jersey after a high school refereed ordered a wrestler to either cut his dreadlocks all forfeit the match. The regional board of education in be you and up will address what it is calling personal matters. The family of wrestler Andrew Johnson says the incident was largely in part due to the fact of the raft got there late and did not properly evaluate Johnson's hair before the match. The same graph was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.

