JetBlue and Learjet planes nearly collide at Boston’s Logan International Airport

The close call occurred when the Learjet plane took off without clearance, forcing the Jetblue flight to abort landing.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live