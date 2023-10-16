'The Jewish community is feeling vulnerable': ADL official

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Oren Segal, the vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, about new hate crime data and the Jewish community’s concerns amid the war.

October 16, 2023

