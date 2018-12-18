Transcript for JFK Jr.'s death impacts America: 'We lost that dream, we lost that legacy'

I think that my. Greatest fear would be to be faint of heart. And feel it a miss an opportunity or you could have taken. Path less traveled that would have ended in the something completely wonderful unexpected. Why we lost that smile. We lost that energy. We listen dream and muscling his seat and lost so many things. They were prince and princess. The percent of family lost their two daughters and it's unthinkable how you recover from something. He had a passion about being an American he wanted to serve. And certainly short term putting out George magazine was how he was making the country better and I'm thinking Willis. Glad that we're here I'm glad we got this magazine. That my career is taking direction. People with a drinking games the sort that it was. George was being loaded them. He often said that people keep telling me I can be a great man I'd rather be a good one. John was much more perspective than any other member of the Kennedy family has generation. He was naturally talented politician. I think would have been almost impossible to imagine anybody beating them in an election if he was one of the way. Did it always want John Kennedy to run for office I mean how perfect with. And unwavering commitment. To the poor are. To the elderly. To those without hope. I think ultimately. From the could've been elected to any losses in New York. And from there he could've gone to the White House. And talk catfish and doing new generation of Americans. Pawn in this century. One didn't. Figure that captures our imagination is that whose life was on completed its work was and was that sense. Comments it's. Left by circumstances. And. John was the last glimmer. Of hope. And to see that there was once a spot call. Camel.

