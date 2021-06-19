-
Now Playing: Rep. Jim Clyburn says new Juneteenth federal holiday gives him ‘hope’
-
Now Playing: Reimagining how to represent Black lives through art: Part 10
-
Now Playing: People working to build allyship in Black communities face resistance: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Obama surprises young athletes: Part 6
-
Now Playing: H.E.R. performs 'Fight for You': Part 5
-
Now Playing: Black chefs, foodies on the roots of soul food and what it means to them: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Black farmers fight for their land, inspire new generation of agriculturists: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Obama discusses path forward from racial injustice: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Gun violence on the rise in 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Instacart shoppers challenge ratings system
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Origins of Juneteenth
-
Now Playing: Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for victims in deadly tubing accident
-
Now Playing: Man accused of assaulting California governor
-
Now Playing: Florida authorities search for victims after small plane crash
-
Now Playing: Dramatic images of tornado in Indiana