Transcript for Jimmy Carter undergoes brain surgery after multiple falls

So would we want to an update on former president Jimmy Carter the oldest living ex president hospitalized on Monday for brain surgery. Related to his recent falls in a former president is now in recovery after that surgery. Our Steve Wilson song is in Atlanta with the latest on Steve good to see if you can just tell us how is he doing. Well we've just got an update from his spokes people who tell us he's doing. All right this according to their statement that. He is recovering following surgery this morning to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma. They report there are no complications from surgery in that President Carter will remain. Here hospitalized at Emory university hospital behind me for as long as necessary and that he's here with his wife. He has been suffering a number of false lately which led to this. Those falls caused a blood clot to form on his brain and they had to relieve the pressure from that. In this search. Yet and Steve we know he's 95 years old in the in as he studies at a number of balls but it also shows on. He's pretty resilience. He is after one of this falls where he had to get fourteen stitches. He then got up and traveled then asked bill to build homes for habitat. Or humanity and he had a black I'm sure you remember seeing some of those pictures. After another fall where he fractured his pelvis he then continued on with the is Sunday school teachings and teaches Sunday school at the church in his hometown. He held Sunday school that Sunday after that flaw he is one of the road most resilient. 95 year olds you probably ever seen in of course everyone is here praying and hoping for a speedy recovery in this instance as well. Pay them Steve we appreciate the updates thank you so much and we're glad that he's. Okay.

