Transcript for Jimmy McCain reading poem

From requiem. By Robert Louis Stevenson. Under the wide and starry sky. Dig the grave of let me life. Badly did I live in gladly die. And I laid me down with the will. It is the verse you get grave for me to realize we're a long to be. Home is the sailor. Home from the sea. And the hunter home from the hill.

