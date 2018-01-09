Jimmy McCain reading poem

Son of Sen. John McCain reading "The Requiem."
09/01/18

Transcript for Jimmy McCain reading poem
From requiem. By Robert Louis Stevenson. Under the wide and starry sky. Dig the grave of let me life. Badly did I live in gladly die. And I laid me down with the will. It is the verse you get grave for me to realize we're a long to be. Home is the sailor. Home from the sea. And the hunter home from the hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

