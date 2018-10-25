Transcript for Joe Biden latest to be sent suspicious package like those to De Niro, Obama

This morning the nationwide manhunt for the person responsible for these pipe bomb packages. The targets former presidents high profile democratic political figures in CNN projectiles. That sounds like spiral arm here the network supplies from the year the offices in the Time Warner Center in New York City evacuated. An act of terror and holding we will not let. Terrorism win. Not today. Not have. This morning sources confirmed an eighth package sent to former VP Joseph Biden recovered at a postal facility in Delaware. A 9 this morning actor Robert De Niro TriBeCa. NYPD cure we did away in a bomb containment truck. Explosive devices and suspicious packages also sent to the homes or offices of the clintons the Obama's California representative Maxine Waters in former attorney general Eric Holder. That pipe bomb discovered at sea and is no room addressed a former CIA director John Brennan. Several American flag stamps on the yellow package a similar pipe bomb was sent to billionaire democratic donor George Soros Monday. The federal government just get. An aggressive investigation. The targets are all outspoken critics of president trump he campaigned with constant calling for unity before blaming the media which he often attack. The media also has a responsibility. To set a civil. Add to stop the endless hostilities. The devices didn't detonate the reexamine an FBI lab in Virginia sources say they contain similar components the same packaging and the return address. With the office of former DNC chair congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Authorities don't believe she's involved. The FBI doesn't believe those packages were delivered by the US Postal Service experts say investigators likely have a treasure trove of forensic evidence to find a suspect. Kenneth mouton ABC news Washington.

