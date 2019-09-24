Transcript for Joe Biden: Trump believes he’s ‘above the law’

When I noticed I was running for president I said I believe that. The core values of this nation our very democracy. What's at risk. And events in recent days of may that he didn't clear. Not only me but I think everywhere. -- president believes there is no limit to lose power. For president believes he can do anything and get away with it. For the president who believes he's above the law. Pursuing the leader of another nation to investigate a political opponent. Felt when this election is not conduct. When there. The allegations that. Hundreds of millions of dollar Niblock comes moves of dollars. He congressionally approved date to another country as an allegation. Unless he agreed to smear a political opponent. Is not the conduct of American president. Why congress the information. Which it is constitutionally entitled to an obstructed its efforts to investigate actions is not. The conduct of American president. It's an abuse of power. It undermines our national security. It violates his oath of office. And it strikes at the heart of the swarm responsibility of the president. A president has put national interest before personal injury. I know what I decided to run. This president would attack me and anyone else who he thought would be a threat. Two views when it. Well. That's what he does. What he's always done. And married an artery our record will publication is look at the charge that has been made against me. I found the baseless and untrue and without merit fast not about to stop him. I can take the political attacks. Don't come and they'll go and in time they'll soon be forgotten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.