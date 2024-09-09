Johnny Gaudreau's widow announces pregnancy

The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau announced her pregnancy with their third child at Monday's memorial service for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother.

September 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live