Transcript for Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after asbestos found

Johnson & Johnson to recall some of its BP power. The company says it is were calling 33000. Bottles and all. That's because one container from the lot tested positive first best is the amount. Two in 100 thousands which the company calls a considered us sub Trace level. For more information including the lot number good ABC seven NY dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.