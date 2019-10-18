Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after asbestos found

The company said on Friday it's voluntarily recalling around 33,000 bottles of baby powder after traces of asbestos were found.
0:21 | 10/18/19

Johnson & Johnson to recall some of its BP power. The company says it is were calling 33000. Bottles and all. That's because one container from the lot tested positive first best is the amount. Two in 100 thousands which the company calls a considered us sub Trace level. For more information including the lot number good ABC seven NY dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

