Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Jorge the llama celebrates his birthday at the Denver Zoo
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:52","description":"He shared a cake with his friend Fernando.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71261163","title":"Jorge the llama celebrates his birthday at the Denver Zoo","url":"/US/video/jorge-llama-celebrates-birthday-denver-zoo-71261163"}