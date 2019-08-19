Transcript for Judge calls NYC officer 'reckless,' recommends firing in report

New information as we await a decision from NYPD commissioner James O'Neill about the fate of the officer who's accused of using an illegal chokehold on Eric garner. Overnight we got on our hands we we got our hands agents and the administrative judges 46 page opinion. She claims Daniel pat taleo knew about the quote grave risks associated with prohibited Cho calls. Eyewitness News reporter cast McAllen joins us live from lower Manhattan. And has. But can this morning we've been going through that report that's. However that judge recommends to the police commissioner that opts for dance of can't stand out Daniel canceling of be dismissed from the NYPD. That report calling kids' lives accounts of what happened to air garner. Implausible and self cerner serving take a look at judge writing her son misuse of a prohibited chokehold was reckless it constituted. Eight gross deviation from the standard of conduct established. For a new York city police officer will this video what happened. On that day back in July 2 dozen of fourteen played an important role. And that judge's report that does not only considering the arguments from internal affairs but also wounded and then saying that hands layover. It was disingenuous when he viewed the video and denied using a chokehold. Which again is prohibited by NYPD policy the judge also writing and that report that the totality of circumstances beavers eight finding. But even though the responder recklessly used to prohibited chokehold. The evidence was insufficient to prove that he did with the intent of obstructing an mr. garner is breathing all this. That report will be considered by the commissioner as he is expected to make its decision even as early as today. But definitely before the end of the month. But here in lower Manhattan this morning kiss McCown at channel seven eyewitness stance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.