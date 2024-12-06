Judge drops top charge against Daniel Penny

Judge Maxwell Wiley has dismissed the top charge of second-degree manslaughter against Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely at the request of prosecutors after jurors deadlocked on the charge.

December 6, 2024

