Judge hears arguments on Mar-a-Lago documents case

A federal judge hears arguments about whether a special master should be appointed to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. ABC News' Zohreen Shah and legal contributor Kim Wehle break it down.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live