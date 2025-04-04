Judge orders government to return Maryland man deported in 'error' to El Salvador

A judge on Friday ordered the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was deported in error to El Salvador.

April 4, 2025

