Transcript for Judge recommends NYPD officer in Eric Garner case be fired: Officials

Well good afternoon diet and why we're here at national action headquarters in network where. Two children and Eric garner emerald and Eric junior assembled with Reverend Al Sharpton they were here today get find out that decision together. And have an appropriate response. They can support each other through that decision whether it would go favorably or unfavorably in their opinion but I won't tell you. They are happy with this decision but they don't consider it just as they believe justice would have been to her criminal prosecution of Daniel mentally ill. It on Staten Island are federally. I will tell you that they had to lay out did undergo a seven day administrative trial back in June. This verdict comes after that child issued by NYPD administrative trial judge. Rosary Maldonado has rendered her verdict that there was a chokehold administered in the 2014 dad. At Eric garner now right from the onset cease Jerve argued. That had chokehold was used that if they ban maneuver by the NYPD. And they recommended termination and that was their position and during that administrative trial however are. Get to lay owes attorneys fought back. Vigorously against that assertion they said it was not a chokehold and they say they had there was no intention. Two render fatal harm Jerry garner. Now get this is five years after this incident that happened in 2014 during the arrest of Eric garner and the families says even though. The administrative trial judges administer her verdict. They want to see action. Immediately from the city. The commission needs to immediately. And unequivocally accept the recommendation of the judge. And do it right away. It is good for the city. Not for a garment Sam. The city should not have image and draw. Someone that would show someone to death and violation of police guidelines. Should we said there will be civil unrest until they fly that they are currently. They beat the phi isn't eleven days full eleven times that he screamed he can't bringing. He hasn't spent time with a power certainly they're going through held its going through hell for five years there's never ever accident happened to begin with. And it can't happen again and then that's what would the work of black partners to make sure there's just never ever another situation like that. Now CC RB issued a statement actor the trial judge administered her decision the statement from sister B read didn't. This evidence and it's easier be prosecutors brought forth the trial was more than sufficient. To prove that can't taleo is unfit to serve. Commission O'Neill must uphold this verdict and dismissed and taleo from the department. As was recommended by about cookies and are being and that deputy commissioner of trials. About taleo has been on desk duty for the last five years since this entire incidents. Since the entire administrative process began. I'll right now his attorneys have about two weeks to. Present evidence to the trial judge in contrary. Of that decision some kind of appeal and this upper seating. And then after that it will go to commissioner James O'Neill. He has some time to review that verdicts and to review the decision. And then enter his decision as to whether or not he's going to follow this recommendation so. The story is still developing is not completely open were expected to hear from the mayor within the hour and we're expecting to be hear from the PDA around 1 o'clock this afternoon. We'll have a complete wrap up coming up this afternoon when Eyewitness News first at four reporting live now on Harlem girl miles channel seven Eyewitness News okay.

