Judge rejects Trump’s bid to block Pence from testifying before special counsel

The former president’s claims of executive privilege to keep former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the Jan. 6 insurrection probe were rejected by a federal appeals court.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live